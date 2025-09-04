92°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane open on I-10 West at Mississippi River Bridge after pedestrian on bridge

Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The right lane reopened on the Mississippi River Bridge after an incident led to a backup, traffic officials said.

West Baton Rouge deputies said there was a pedestrian that officials flagged as someone who potentially was going to jump from the bridge.

That pedestrian received medical help after conversation.

