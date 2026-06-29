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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Closed due to road construction in East Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Rd NB/SB between Liberty Rd and Alphonse Forbes Rd
4:50a: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
5:45a: Accident in right lane in on ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB on-ramp from College Dr/Exit 158; CLEARED
7:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd WB at N Sherwood Forest Dr; CLEARED
7:45a: Disabled vehicle in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Shada Ave
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8a: Accident in Old South Baton Rouge on Garfield St at Thomas H Delpit Drive
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