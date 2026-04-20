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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:40a: Debris in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB off-ramp to Evangeline St/Exit 4; CLEARED
Trending News
6:40a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on River Rd at L'Auberge Crossing Dr; CLEARED
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News Video
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2une In Previews: District 5 Republican candidates taking stage in debate ahead...
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Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night
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BRPD: Cypress Alley Office Park catches fire Sunday
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New Orleans NASA facility rolling out Artemis III lunar rocket on Monday
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'One pill will kill:' Baton Rouge family warns of fentanyl dangers
Sports Video
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One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
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LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
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LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
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WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...