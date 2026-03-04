70°
LSP: Five 18-wheelers involved in I-10 wrecks at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; westbound right lane open
WHISKEY BAY - Both directions of I-10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge are closed due to a wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers.
Police officials said five 18-wheelers were involved in crashes on both the east and west sides. The right lane of I-10 westbound has since re-opened.
Louisiana State Police issued a travel advisory, saying they are working multiple crashes in the area and that motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
No other information is immediately available.
