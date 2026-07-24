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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

51 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 4:40 AM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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