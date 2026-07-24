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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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5:20a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Prairieville on I 10 EB at LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173
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