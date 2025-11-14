66°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:40a: Closed due to fog/ smoke in St. James on LA-3125 EB/WB between LA-3214 and LA-642; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident With Injury in Zachary on Port Hudson- Plains Rd at Sutter Ln; CLEARED
7a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E; CLEARED
7a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln at South Mall Dr; CLEARED
