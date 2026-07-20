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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-12 near Essen Lane exit closes three lanes

2 hours 8 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 6:13 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A wreck along Interstate 12 eastbound shortly before the Essen Lane exit has closed three lanes of traffic. 

DOTD traffic cams showed at least one wrecked vehicle surrounded by ambulances, fire trucks and Baton Rouge Police cars. 

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Traffic is backed up to the I-10/I-12 split. 

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