TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-12 near Essen Lane exit closes three lanes

BATON ROUGE - A wreck along Interstate 12 eastbound shortly before the Essen Lane exit has closed three lanes of traffic.

DOTD traffic cams showed at least one wrecked vehicle surrounded by ambulances, fire trucks and Baton Rouge Police cars.

Traffic is backed up to the I-10/I-12 split.