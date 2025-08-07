75°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes at I-10 West past I-110 North open following crash
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open following a crash on I-10 West past I-110 North, traffic officials said.
Images showed a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10/I-110 merge. Congestion is currently reaching the College Drive exit.
No other information is immediately available.
