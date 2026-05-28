80°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two right lanes blocked due to spilled load on I-110 southbound
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- Two right lanes blocked due to spilled load in Baton Rouge on I-110 southbound before Hollywood St/Exit 5A, stopped traffic is backed up to Hwy 19/Scotlandville/Baker/Exit 8A.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan City man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges after armed home break-in
-
West Fel. judges who restored custody to man accused of rape ordered...
-
Good 2 Eat: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
-
Several international vessels dock on NOLA riverfront in celebration of America's semiquincentennial
-
Steel beam from Twin Towers touring country to mark 25th anniversary of...
Sports Video
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids