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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 cars stuck in high waters at S. Acadian Thruway; road blocked off near overpass

58 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 6:40 PM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — South Acadian Thruway was blocked off Monday evening near the I-10 overpass as high waters made the road impassable. 

Traffic cameras showed two cars were stuck in water under the railroad overpass around 6:30 p.m. 

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