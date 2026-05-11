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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 2 cars stuck in high waters at S. Acadian Thruway; road blocked off near overpass
BATON ROUGE — South Acadian Thruway was blocked off Monday evening near the I-10 overpass as high waters made the road impassable.
Traffic cameras showed two cars were stuck in water under the railroad overpass around 6:30 p.m.
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Flooded streets have plagued the capital area since Friday as heavy rain continued to blow through the region. For current weather conditions from The Storm Station, click here.
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