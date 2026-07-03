Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in elaborate Madison Square Garden ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married Friday night at Madison Square Garden, where actor Adam Sandler was the surprising officiant at a star-packed ceremony.

The marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Swift’s brother to serve as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother Jason serving as his best man, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said in an email.

The bride and groom’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewelry.

The wedding between the superstar singer and football player took place as fans and spectators gathered outside MSG in the blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden.

The buildup to the wedding weekend was secretive. A permit obtained by The Associated Press this week and other sources helped confirm that the high-profile event would indeed take place at MSG over the July Fourth weekend, packed with its own set of festivities amid a massive heatwave.