Tax bills at a standstill as Louisiana Senate to look at bills House passed during special session

BATON ROUGE - There was no movement at the capitol with days left until the special session on tax reform ended, and the capitol was at a deadlock. As lights were turned off Thursday night, no action was taken on the House or Senate floor.

Mike Johnson, the Speaker Pro Tem of the House of Representatives, says the House had passed everything in their ability and was waiting on the Senate to do the same.

“They've been looking at the bills and determining whether they want to make amendments and what changes they want to make,” Johnson said.

This special session’s focus from the Governor was giving Louisiana the largest income tax cut in state history. Gov. Landry announced in his opening address a plan to move to a flat 3% income tax rate, and to pay for the funds lost it’s likely the state sales tax could go up five percent for five years.

"We want to bring Louisiana forward,” Johnson said. “We believe that this will put more money in the public's pockets. It will put us more in line with other states that have passed us by on their tax structure, and we believe this is a historic moment for the state of Louisiana."

The house is expected to meet again at 11 a.m.