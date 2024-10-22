Task Force on Child Sexual Assault Investigations holds first meeting, hopes for future policy changes

BATON ROUGE - Legislators are taking steps to protect children going through sexual assault investigations and discussed ways to help survivors at the first meeting for the new task force on child sexual abuse investigations Tuesday.

Senator Regina Barrow says the task force is aiming to adjust investigating child sexual abuse claims. She wants to stop using words like "invalid" or "inconclusive" when talking about reports of sexual abuse. She says that victims can feel unheard and not understood.

"I have heard, seen, and experienced where these things that have happened to children have been dismissed and so we want to make sure that they understand, children understand, parents understand, that when something happens to them justice will be sought," Barrow said.

The task force comprises various experts including district attorneys, doctors, professors, and non-profit organizations. Fathers On A Mission leader Levar Robinson says it is important for the organization to participate because they are in a position to help children and can also inform and help those who have been falsely accused.

"Sexual abuse prevention is very, very important. Without us knowing the information that is needed to provide the community with the knowledge it's very un-useful, right? So by us coming to the table sharing what we know, learning more, and sharing with the community makes a big difference," Robinson said.

The next task force meeting is Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. They hope discussions will result in policy changes.