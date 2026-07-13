Tangipahoa Parish schools, sheriff's office to hold active shooter training at Hammond high school

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish School System and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office are teaming up for an active shooter training at Hammond High Magnet School.

The training will take place from July 13 to July 16 at the school. Anyone who witnesses law enforcement activity on campus during that time should be aware that it is for training purposes only and not an actual emergency.

The annual training is designed to make sure there is an effective, coordinated response to active threat situations in the community. All armed divisions of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office will be involved.

Participants will take part in force-on-force scenarios, movement and tactical decision-making exercises. Live firearms, ammunition, knives and chemical agents are not allowed in the training environment.