Tangipahoa Parish School System delays start of school across district after Wednesday night storms

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish School System said all schools across the parish will have a two-hour delayed start on Thursday following storms that moved through the parish on Wednesday night.

The late start time for March 12 means that bus schedules will also run two hours later than normal, the district said.

All district employees and school administrators are asked to report at their normal start time if it is safe to do so, the district added.

"This delayed start will provide time for our team to ensure that roadways are clear of trees and downed power lines, power has been fully restored to our schools, and our school campuses are ready to safely receive students and staff," district officials said. "Principals and Head Custodians should check their school campuses by 7:30 am and report any issues to maintenance."