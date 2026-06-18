Tangipahoa Parish officials warn of high water as river hits moderate flood stage

TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa River crested earlier than expected, staying in moderate flood stage instead of reaching the major flood stage as forecast.

Emergency officials are still warning residents to watch out for high water, saying the danger has not passed.

In the Robert area, the river has been spilling into creeks and ditches, pushing water closer to homes.

Spencer Miller was among those who started the day by going out to see how close the water had gotten.

"Our first thought was, let's go check the waters," Miller said.

Miller and his family spent the day moving important documents, valuables, and outdoor items to higher ground.

"You can normally see both piers. Now that we see how high it is, I think we'll pick up our stuff in our yard."

At Lee's Landing, others were doing the same. Dustin Rhodes spent the day checking on property along the river and making sure boats were secured.

"We have a camp down the river, so we were going to go down there and secure everything down there," Rhodes said. "To check on our boats and our buddies' boats, make sure everything's good."

The river was forecast to crest at 21 feet, which would have reached major flood stage. Instead, it crested earlier than expected and remained in moderate flood stage.

Dawson Primes, Director of Tangipahoa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said some low-lying roads could still flood, leaving residents temporarily isolated.

"We're not preparing for widespread power outages, but you may be stuck in your house for a while," Primes said.

Officials are urging residents not to drive through flooded roads.

"Turn around, don't drown. Two days ago, we had someone move a sign, tried to drive through, flooded out, ended up having to call 911. We don't want that," Primes said.

Primes said crews have been on stand-by, ready to respond to any water rescues or flood-related emergencies across the parish.