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Tangipahoa Parish Mosquito Abatement District conducting aerial spray operations on Thursday night

1 hour 27 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 6:11 AM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Mosquito Abatement District is conducting aerial treatment across the southern part of the parish on Thursday night. 

The treatment, parish mosquito control officials said, is due to high mosquito counts. 

Weather permitting, the treatment will start around 8:30 p.m.

The areas where the spraying will be conducted can be found here: 

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