Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating shooting at pool party that left 3 people injured

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a pool party that injured three people.

According to deputies, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired along Hinson Road near Old Baton Rouge Highway around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both with graze wounds. Shortly after this, a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. The trio was all released the same night the shooting happened.

Deputies later learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument at a large pool party. The argument soon escalated to gunfire being exchanged, deputies added.

While deputies were at the scene investigating the shooting, a large fight broke out among the remaining crowd, which resulted in deputies using tasers to end the fight. Five women were cited with misdemeanor summonses as a result.

Deputies are still working through several leads in the investigation.



Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.