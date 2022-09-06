Suspended LSU fraternity ignoring ban, secures off-campus manor despite threats from university

BATON ROUGE - A fraternity that is temporarily banned from operating on LSU's campus over hazing allegations is planning to move into a spacious home located just minutes from the university, flagrantly disregarding warnings from the school.

LSU suspended Phi Kappa Psi in 2020 after the school investigated multiple reported instances of hazing at the fraternity. Some of the allegations involved a student who was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning and a reported suicide that happened in the days after that incident.

Despite Phi Kappa Psi's suspension staying in effect through at least May 2025, the fraternity is now reportedly renting the property near the corner of Highland Road and Lee Drive, with the intent of housing its members there.

In a March 2022 letter addressed to the leader of Phi Kappa Psi's national organization—based in Indiana—LSU officials said they were "unequivocally opposed" to the fraternity opening an unrecognized chapter off campus and warned that any activities on or off school grounds would likely extend the fraternity's ban.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a banner hanging outside the house proclaims it the "future home of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity."

WBRZ has reached out the fraternity for more information on the move.