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Suspects in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting indicted, trial set for Oct. 5
CLINTON - The five suspects tied to a Mardi Gras parade shooting in Clinton that injured five people, including a child, were indicted on attempted murder charges on Wednesday.
Kameron Barfield, 21, Noah Basquine, 19, Malik Liggins, 16, Philip Williams, 25, and D'Treylin White, 18, were all indicted on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal street gang activity - illegal carrying of a firearm at a parade, according to District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla.
Barfield and White has motion hearings set for July 21; Basquine, Liggins and Williams have motion hearings set for Aug. 4.
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All five have a trial date set for Oct. 5.
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