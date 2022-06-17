Suspected heroin dealer arrested after buyer dies from overdose

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies arrested an alleged heroin dealer who admitted he sold drugs to a person who later died from an overdose.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Christopher Seely, 39, was booked for distribution of heroin and other drug-related charges after he confessed to selling the drugs.

Deputies first began investigating Seely after the victim was found dead June 8 at a home in Bayou Blue. There, investigators found a syringe and a bag of heroin which were later linked to Seely.

Deputies found heroin and other drug paraphernalia at Seely's house.

The sheriff's office said Seely could face additional charges. He is being held in jail on a $176,000 bond.