Suspect killed after shootout involving Lafayette police Thursday morning

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning as police tried to make an arrest in a shooting that left a teenage girl seriously hurt just hours earlier.

Louisiana State Police is now investigating the shooting, which unfolded on Paul Breaux Avenue and was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the Lafayette Police Department was trying to arrest 19-year-old Trevon Bonner, who was accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl late Wednesday night. Police negotiators and a SWAT team tried to coax Bonner out of the home. Bonner refused to exit the home, prompting police to breach the door.

After entering the home, officers saw Bonner was holding a handgun and deployed tear gas. Bonner then fired his weapon at police, and several officers returned fire.

According to State Police, Bonner was shot and taken to a hospital where he later died.