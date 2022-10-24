Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house will stay in jail without the possibility of bond for now.

Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt. Two other suspects, 24-year-old Miles Moss and 28-year-old Daryl Stansberry, had been booked as accessories to attempted murder within a day of the shooting.

Arrest records said the shooting stemmed from a fistfight that Williams allegedly instigated at a homecoming party. The gunfire sent people scrambling from the fraternity building on Harding Boulevard, just a short walk from the front gates of Southern's campus.

All 11 victims — at least 10 of them Southern students — are expected to survive.

Coincidentally, records show Williams was scheduled to go to trial in Judge Myers' court Monday for a separate robbery attempt that allegedly happened Oct. 21, 2020. He was out on bond in that case at the time of the shooting Friday morning.

On Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore asked Judge Brad Myers to have Williams held without bond. Moore said the judge agreed to put the hold on Williams' bond that same afternoon.

Williams also has a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to show up for court in a domestic violence case.

Arrest documents suggested that police are still looking for other unidentified suspects involved in the shooting.