Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies still in standoff on W. Chalfont Drive suspect who shot, killed victim

8 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, May 14 2022 May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 7:43 PM May 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a standoff on W Chalfton Drive Saturday afternoon where a suspected shooter barricaded themselves inside a home after killing one person.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W Chalfont Drive.

One victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, where they later died. 

Witnesses told WBRZ the suspected shooter was neighbors with the victim, who had just moved to the area. 

Deputies have a perimeter set up at the scene while they work to get the suspect to exit the home.

This is a developing story.

