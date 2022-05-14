81°
Deputies still in standoff on W. Chalfont Drive suspect who shot, killed victim
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a standoff on W Chalfton Drive Saturday afternoon where a suspected shooter barricaded themselves inside a home after killing one person.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W Chalfont Drive.
One victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, where they later died.
Witnesses told WBRZ the suspected shooter was neighbors with the victim, who had just moved to the area.
Deputies have a perimeter set up at the scene while they work to get the suspect to exit the home.
This is a developing story.
