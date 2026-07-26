Sunday PM Forecast: Very hot week ahead, next best shot at rain in sight

Overall, the week ahead will be a hot one with most days in the upper 90s. Mainly dry conditions are expected through Wednesday, until storm chances return late week into the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with lows near 76°. Once again, we will see a lot of sunshine to start off the new workweek. This will cause highs to reach in the upper 90s by the afternoon. Thanks to high humidity, peak heat index values will top out near 110°. Because of these expected conditions, a Heat Advisory has been issued from 11am-8pm. This type of heat can cause heat illness, so make sure to hydrate plenty, and take frequent breaks if outside. Showers will be the exception and not the norm as almost everyone will stay dry.

Up Next: A ridge of high pressure will steadily influence our local weather through the middle of the week. This will keep rain chances very low, and temperatures high. Heat alerts will be likely on a daily basis, and it is not even impossible we see some extreme heat warnings. Conditions are expected to change late week into the weekend. While the end of the week will still be hot, the peak of the heat will be behind us. Storms will also enter the forecast at this time as a weak front approaches from the northeast. No other impacts are expected from this boundary other than increased rain chances. Over the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will completely lose its grip, causing temperatures to tick down, and storms chances to go even higher.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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