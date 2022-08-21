Sunday PM Forecast: Expect many more wet days this week

Showers clearing but clouds will be sticking around into the morning hours.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds blanket the skies as we head into the evening hours. Shower activity will continue to wrap up across the Capital Area. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid-70s and humidity will be sticking around into the morning hours. Monday morning muggies are back and the moisture will help fuel some showers later in the day. Daytime highs will peak in the mid-80s due to the large amount of cloud cover and rain we are expecting. Showers will begin bubbling up around lunch time and sticking around for most of the afternoon. Off and on showers and storms will be the trend this upcoming week. With several rounds of rain expected poor street and drainage flooding could become a problem in areas that see repeated heavy downpours.

Up Next: Tuesday more of the same wet pattern is expected. Showers could linger into the early morning hours, but these will be different from the showers and storms we are expecting later in the day. Winds coming out of the south- southwest will bring more moisture into our atmosphere and showers will follow this same track. Heaviest storms are expected to stay north of the Capital Area but I would not rule out some of the heavier shower activity creeping southward. Some of these storm could be on the stronger side producing a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The rest of your workweek is looking a lot like the same rinse and repeat pattern we’ve seen this week. Temperatures starting your day will be in the mid-to-low 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we go throughout the day, you chance of seeing a shower increases as temperatures heat into the mid-80s. Showers and storms have the potential to produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Shower activity will begin to settle down as the sunsets. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions could support some slow development of this system while

it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the

eastern and central tropical Atlantic for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.