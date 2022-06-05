Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Dodging afternoon showers, dry streak starts Monday
Afternoon showers are popping in, nothing that will ruin any evening plans.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Some showers still bubbling up across the area this afternoon. Once the sun begins to set the activity will calm down. Overnight temperatures start to cool off into the 70s and we begin to see a drier pattern in our forecast. Monday morning muggies will be around but overall a drier day. Some clouds as we wake up in the morning hours, but throughout the day we are expecting mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will get steamy into the low 90s.
Up Next: The drier streak will continue as we head into the week. Tuesday will be very similar. Waking up with temperatures in the low 70s and some clouds. Some moisture still in the area leaving us feeling sticky as temperatures rise to the low 90s. Wednesday will look similar but temperatures will continue to rise int the mid 90s by the end of the week. Our first chance for rain will come in on Thursday. Not a total washout just some afternoon pop up showers.
Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
Trending News
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm Alex has formed. For more information click HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across...
-
Families search for baby formula continues
-
Entergy: New fees coming to your summer power bills
-
Louisiana waiting for Operation Fly Formula product to arrive
-
Baker police confiscating a surprising number of stolen guns
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed