86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Rotary Club

54 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 8:36 AM July 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, JP went on the air live from the Rotary Club!

He spoke with some of the Rotary Club officials about what makes the club unique. 

Trending News

You can watch the full special above!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days