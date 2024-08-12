87°
Sunday Journal: 2025 Principal of the Year

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with the 2025 Louisiana Principal of the Year: Iberville Parish's Dr. Amanda Austin. 

Austin leads the MSA Academy in St. Gabriel. She was selected for the title at a ceremony in late July. 

Watch the video above to see the full Sunday Journal segment.

