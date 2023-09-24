Sunday AM Forecast: Some relief from drought in store the next couple of days

Some showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but most will stay dry. A greater coverage of rain will be possible on Monday.

Today & Tonight: Today will another muggy and hot day. Temperatures are going to max out around 94 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There will be the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening times but only about 20% of the area will see any measurable rainfall.

Up Next: Rain chances continue to trend up into early next week with Monday's rain coverage bumped up to 50%. The hope is that we can get some meaningful rain out of it to get some relief from these drought conditions. Rain coverage is held at 20% on Tuesday but that could need to be raised in the coming days . By the middle of next week, rain chances should start to go down. There is some disagreement in models about how much we dry out by the end of next week, but confidence in that will start to go up over the next couple of days.

Tropics: Tropical storm Philippe has recently formed in the south central Atlantic. It is expected to move into the open Atlantic while slowly strengthening. Confidence in the exact forecast track decreases by the end of the week.

