Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: No rain yet, but it is coming
The rain is moving in slowly.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A muggy start this morning. We will have some dry time before the line of showers moves into our area. These showers will be popping up around 1 pm and will hang around until 6 pm. Today will not be a total washout. Temperatures will get into the mid-80s once we see some of that cloud cover move out. Tonight off and on showers are possible.
Up Next: Rain is the trend this week. Monday morning will be humid. We will still see some lingering cloud cover from the showers overnight. The rain and cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 80s. Expect the showers throughout the week to be very summertime like pop-up showers. The showers will be brief and will keep our temperatures mild. By the time we get to the end of the week, the rainy pattern stops and we begin to really warm up.
