Sunday AM Forecast: More heat today, showers return on Monday

Heat on repeat before rinse and repeat sets in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11am until 8pm tonight. Heat continues in the forecast today. Waking up in the low-80s and muggy this morning. Daytime highs will climb back into the upper-90s. Feels like temperatures will be above 107° at times. More clouds will build in this afternoon, and one or two spotty showers will be possible. Most people will stay completely dry. The much needed changes in the forecast start today.

Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Monday morning muggies are back. By Monday afternoon temperatures will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Isolated showers will pop-up right on schedule during the peak times of daytime heating. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.