Sunday AM Forecast: heat back up as rain chances trend down

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms struggled to develop. Signs point to the next two days being similar with little more than isolated, afternoon activity.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The second half of the weekend will be mostly sunny with a stray, afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible, especially east of the Mississippi River. Areas that stay entirely dry could have high temperatures chug into the low 90s, but all locations should top out in at least the upper 80s. Winds will be light and westerly. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s.



Up Next: Monday offers the last remaining appreciable chance for rain in the week ahead. Like Sunday, just isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after a lot of sunshine helps temperatures surge into the low 90s by mid-afternoon. Tuesday through Friday, an upper level ridge will build over the region causing sinking air and therefore warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Skies will be mainly clear with high temperatures ranging between 91-93 degrees and low temperatures in the low 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

On a side note, today marks the first day that the National Hurricane Center issues official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. In this year's first outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.