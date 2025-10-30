57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students in Clinton get to skip class for a little Halloween fun

3 hours 32 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 October 30, 2025 3:58 PM October 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — Kids at multiple schools in Clinton got to skip class Thursday morning to take part in some Halloween fun.

The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce held a trunk-or-treat in which several businesses lined up along Lawyer's Row to hand out candy.

Trending News

"Everybody's out, giving out," Rep. Roy D. Adams said in his pirate costume. "We got the assessor, we got the sheriff, state reps, RKM's got a place, Homeland Security's got a place, and we're just giving the kids and showing them some love."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days