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Student work permit to no longer be issued by schools - see the change here

2 hours 22 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 3:56 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's youth employment certificate process is no longer managed by schools, Louisiana Works said.

The previous method required students' parents to contact their school for a student work permit. However, on July 24, employers will be responsible for issuing work permits and verifying a minor's age.

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There is also a new Louisiana Works employment certificate that replaces previous forms. That application is available here.

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