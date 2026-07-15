90°
Latest Weather Blog
Student work permit to no longer be issued by schools - see the change here
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's youth employment certificate process is no longer managed by schools, Louisiana Works said.
The previous method required students' parents to contact their school for a student work permit. However, on July 24, employers will be responsible for issuing work permits and verifying a minor's age.
Trending News
There is also a new Louisiana Works employment certificate that replaces previous forms. That application is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana to receive part of multi-million dollar settlement following 23andMe data breach
-
Skate competition being held at Perkins Road Skatepark ahead of New Orleans...
-
LSU to retire All-American quarterback Bert Jones' No. 7 jersey
-
Woman who allegedly threatened to blow up DCFS Food Stamp Office arrested
-
Hammond Police make 16 arrests, seize 10 guns in one night during...