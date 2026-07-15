Student work permit to no longer be issued by schools - see the change here

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's youth employment certificate process is no longer managed by schools, Louisiana Works said.

The previous method required students' parents to contact their school for a student work permit. However, on July 24, employers will be responsible for issuing work permits and verifying a minor's age.



There is also a new Louisiana Works employment certificate that replaces previous forms. That application is available here.