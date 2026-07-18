Still looking for QB1: Southern has not named starter... yet

BATON ROUGE - Southern head coach Marshall Faulk went to SWAC media days with two of his Jags players, neither of whom played quarterback. The QB position and the battle for its top spot on the depth chart between Ashton Strother and Wyatt McCauley have been one of the main talking points surrounding Faulk's roster so far during his tenure.

Coach Faulk said back in March during spring practice that he did not want the battle to drag on into the Fall, but with about a couple of weeks until Fall camp begins, Faulk would still not name a starter.

However, it seems the answer will come soon.

"We'll do that the week of camp," said Faulk. "I hate going into a fall camp with a quarterback competition, but we'll name the guy, we'll let everyone know who it is, and we'll start moving forward."

Both Strother and McCauley have seen their share of time with the first team, which has given their teammates on that side of the ball a chance to build a rapport with them both.

"At the end of the day, one of those guys is going to be the guy coming out on Saturday, so it's great to build a relationship with every single one of them," said Southern wide receiver Cam Jefferson. "Everybody has different releases, but at the same time, you're still running the same play. A slant route's going to be a slant route. A go route's going to be a go route."

The Jags open their season on Aug. 29 against Alabama State.