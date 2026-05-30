Still Here shares stories of black women impacted by HIV through immersive experience in Denham Springs salon

BATON ROUGE — A live experience is coming to Baton Rouge that uses art, storytelling and community to challenge stigma and inspire healing.

The Still Here Live experience, presented by WACO Theater Center, is an immersive hybrid installation and performance that centers on the lived experience of black women impacted by HIV.

"It was really important for us to have it in a hair salon and make it immersive because we wanted to make sure that black women felt centered and the show was in a place that felt native and comfortable for black women," said Co-creative Director William Miles.

The event is one part gallery experience with installations featured in shampoo bowls and hair dryers, and another part performance with performers singing and dancing to share stories about black women.

The organization hopes that women take away information about sexual health and responsibility by giving viewers more language to engage with.

"We had a unique experience with the production where they were able to engage with the students in a roundtable discussion about sexual health and responsibility, and from that workshop we developed movement that ended up in the production," said Co-creative Director and professor at Southern University, Roxi Victorian.

The show will run from June 3 to June 8 at B. Jolie Hair Salon in Denham Springs. For more information, click here.