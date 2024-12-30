74°
Sterling Bridge in Franklin reopens after brief closure
FRANKLIN — The Sterling Bridge was briefly out of service due to technical issues in Franklin, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Monday.
The bridge was closed to all traffic from 11:30 to 1 p.m., LaDOTD added.
"Our bridge crew received a call today that it wasn't closing, so our bridge crew went out there to make some adjustments," officials said.
