Statewide network outage caused by hardware failure affecting multiple agencies

BATON ROUGE - Multiple state offices are experiencing issues at their branches across Louisiana due to a network outage.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, one of the affected services, put out a statement on the problem around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Department of Transportation and Development were two other officers affected.

The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.

It's unclear how many offices were hit by the outage or when the network is expected to be restored.

The Louisiana Division of Administration said the outage was caused by a hardware failure that affected the main system as well as the redundancy backup systems. Internet, email, and applications for the Louisiana executive branch were affected, but the outage did not hit higher education or elected officials.

Crews are reported to be working now to install new hardware, reroute everything, and get the systems back up.