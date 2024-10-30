State sees record-number of early voters cast ballots in person ahead of 2024 election

BATON ROUGE — A record number of people cast in-person early voting ballots in the 2024 election, the Secretary of State's office said Wednesday.

During the early voting period between Oct. 18 and 29, 849,784 voters cast their ballots in-person, surpassing the previous record of 817,957 set in 2020.

The state also recorded the highest single-day in-person early voting number on Tuesday, with 103,456 ballots cast. The previous record was 99,004 on the final day of early voting in 2020, the Secretary of State's office said.

Including returned absentee ballots, 960,561 Louisiana voters cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Voters can still request an absentee ballot by 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Absentee ballots must be returned by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

"I’m pleased that so many Louisianans have already made their voices heard in this election,” Sec. Nancy Landry said.

More information about voting can be found here or on the GeauxVote app.