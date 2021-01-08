State Police: Man killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

HOUMA - A resident of Thibodaux was killed Thursday (Jan. 7) afternoon in a Terrebonne Parish Crash, Louisiana State Police say.

State troopers report that 50-year-old David Loyd was a passenger in a Ford F-250 driven by 30-year-old Brandon Cotton as the two traveled east along LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge shortly after 12 noon. But as Cotton's Ford approached a curve, it swerved off road, careened into a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

According to a release from State Police, "Loyd was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. Cotton was wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries."

Police say impairment is not suspected on the part of Cotton, and a toxicology report is pending. They add that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

According to authorities, their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.