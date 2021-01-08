43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Man killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 4:58 AM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUMA - A resident of Thibodaux was killed Thursday (Jan. 7) afternoon in a Terrebonne Parish Crash, Louisiana State Police say.

State troopers report that 50-year-old David Loyd was a passenger in a Ford F-250 driven by 30-year-old Brandon Cotton as the two traveled east along LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge shortly after 12 noon. But as Cotton's Ford approached a curve, it swerved off road, careened into a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

According to a release from State Police, "Loyd was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. Cotton was wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries."

Police say impairment is not suspected on the part of Cotton, and a toxicology report is pending. They add that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

According to authorities, their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days