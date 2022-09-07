Latest Weather Blog
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma; one hospitalized
HOUMA - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning that left one man hospitalized after he fired at officers. No law enforcement were injured.
Officers posted on social media around 2 a.m. that they were en route to the scene of the shooting, which allegedly involved the Houma Police Department.
One person was taken to a local hospital due to their injuries, the post read.
Later that day, LSP released more details: the HPD had responded to a report of a domestic incident in which the suspect had barricaded himself in the home. The man, later identified as 51-year-old Gary Vanleuven, shot at the responding officers, who returned his fire.
Vanleuven eventually surrendered to officers after their gunfire had injured him. He was taken to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
LSP reports this is an active investigation while its Crime Laboratory processes the scene.
