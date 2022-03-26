78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Friday night; impaired driving suspected

1 hour 41 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, March 26 2022 Mar 26, 2022 March 26, 2022 4:42 PM March 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Bryan Hinton

OUACHITA PARISH - Impaired driving is the suspected cause of a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a bicyclist dead.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:18 p.m. Friday on LA 616 west of LA 143 in West Monroe.

According to State Police, Charles Lowery, 55, was biking west on LA 616 in front of a truck driven by 51-year-old Bryan Hinton. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck Lowery's bicycle from behind and fled the scene.

Lowery sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, but he later died, troopers say.

Investigators later determined the vehicle was a 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Hinton. He was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, careless operation, and driving without a driver's license.

Trending News

Troopers believed Hinton was impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days