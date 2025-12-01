State leader wants to crack down on use of A.I.

BATON ROUGE - After a student was arrested for sharing explicit photos of another student that were generated using artificial intelligence, state lawmakers say they want to create restrictions to protect children.

Last month, a middle school student in Lafourche Parish was accused of sharing explicit photos of another student.

"It can't be business as usual," State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said. "It can't be how we used to do things, because those things don't work anymore."

The student, whose likeness was used to generate the photo, was later expelled for slapping a student who allegedly shared the photos with another student.

Barrow chairs a group at the state capitol, focused on women and children, and when it comes to emerging technology, Barrow says she would like to see tighter restrictions.

"This is a topic where I've gone to multiple conferences where this subject keeps coming up," Barrow said. "There's a lot of push-back from technology companies because they don't want to be confined in terms of the abilities that they have. We're not trying to confine them. We're trying to make sure children are safe."

Barrow says these are topics she plans to bring up during the next legislative session.