St. Tammany inmate died in fall from top bunk

Thursday, December 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An inmate in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center fell out of his bunk and died Tuesday.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 39-year-old Jacorey Clark fell from an upper bunk and suffered a skull fracture and a broken neck around 2:40 a.m.

Clark was transported to a hospital, where he later died around 4 a.m.

Thursday, the coroner's office said they reviewed a video recording of the accident to confirm that nothing improper happened.

