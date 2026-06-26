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St. Mary Parish deputies arrest 18-year-old after he allegedly distributed child sexual abuse material

2 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 11:40 AM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — An 18-year-old from Franklin was arrested after allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material, deputies say.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating a cybercrime tip into possible CSAM distribution in Franklin on June 5. 

On Thursday, a home along Circle Drive in Franklin was raided and evidence connected Benjamin Bertrand to the sharing of the CSAM. 

Bertrand was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $75,000 bond. 

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