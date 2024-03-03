78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Luke's volunteers to deliver meals, baskets for firefighters that responded to church fire

3 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, March 03 2024 Mar 3, 2024 March 03, 2024 12:02 PM March 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - St. Luke’s Episcopal School parents and student volunteers plan to deliver meals and appreciation baskets to the 12 stations that responded to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church fire on Saturday, February 17.

The event is set to happen at City of Baton Rouge Fire Station 8 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Trending News

A total of $5,304 was raised for the appreciation meals through a school fundraiser. A meal and an appreciation kit featuring candy and snacks will be given to the firefighters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days