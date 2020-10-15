St. James bonfires still planned for Christmas Eve; festival activities canceled this year

LUTCHER - Organizers have canceled St. James' annual bonfire celebration but say they will still light fires along the levee on Christmas Eve.

The Board of Directors of the Festival of Bonfires said in a statement Thursday that the celebration will not go on as planned due to COVID-19. Officials say restrictions limiting crowd sizes and alcohol sales were among the key factors in canceling this year's festivities.

Though the festival itself is canceled, the group still plans to burn the traditional bonfires on Dec. 24 while observing COVID-19 recommendations.

The board says it plans to hold the festival again next year.