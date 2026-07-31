St. Helena Police Jury President says parish will implement policy changes after legislative audit

GREENSBURG — The president of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury, in a written statement addressed to residents of the parish, said that she is working diligently to implement policy changes based on a forthcoming Legislative Auditor's Office report.

The letter from President Quanika Muse said that the audit investigated the "celebratory activities, travel expenses and financial management/accountability" of the parish and its government.

The audit will not be made publicly available by the auditor's office until Monday.

"As current President of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury, I have received and acknowledged LLA's official report," Muse said.

Muse added that she has begun consulting with the parish's lawyers to draft legislation that will be presented to the governing body for "immediate implementation."

"I'm also recommending that all reimbursement of funds be fully and completely submitted in six months of LLA's audit findings," she wrote in her letter.

She added that she is requesting that all travel expenses be suspended until new policies are reviewed, approved by the parish's legal team and adopted by a vote from the jury. This is expected to happen within 90 days, Muse continued.

"I can assure the citizens of St. Helena Parish that we take these matters seriously and we will act in the best interest of all our citizens," she wrote.

WBRZ has reached out to the St. Helena Parish Police Jury to learn more about the contents of the audit, which investigates activity from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.