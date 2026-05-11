St. George leadership discusses zoning changes amidst new master plan for the city

ST. GEORGE — Leadership in St. George is developing a master plan aimed at improving infrastructure, according to a report by The Advocate.

The city previously overhauled its zoning structure in April, condensing 45 zoning districts into 16 in an effort to make it easier for developers to understand what they're allowed to do on properties.

Home builders in the region said the rezoning brings concerns as builders question future property values. According to the paper, builders said the zoning has added unnecessary steps to the building process, causing many of them to wait until the city "figures it out."

On Thursday, residents met with city planners and contractors to discuss the new master plan and future land use. The meeting was part of the city's process to create the St. George 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which will map out the city's growth over the next 24 years. The growth will be evaluated through residential and commercial development, as well as infrastructure and public services.

City planners from Lionheart Places led the meeting as residents discussed additions they'd like to see in the city, including more green space, entertainment spaces and more connected neighborhoods.

The next public meeting concerning St. George's master plan will be in June.